TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ 905 FPUS54 KFWD 090817 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 TXZ119-092130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ118-092130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ159-092130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ158-092130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ104-092130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ103-092130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ093-092130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-092130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-092130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-092130- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ101-092130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-092130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ115-092130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ116-092130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ117-092130- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-092130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-092130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ130-092130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-092130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ141-092130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ142-092130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ156-092130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-092130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-092130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-092130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-092130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ134-092130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ145-092130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ146-092130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ161-092130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ160-092130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ174-092130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ175-092130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ162-092130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ147-092130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ148-092130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ135-092130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ122-092130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-092130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-092130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ105-092130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ123-092130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ107-092130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ106-092130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ095-092130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ094-092130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 317 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather