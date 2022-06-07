TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ 236 FPUS54 KFWD 070831 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 TXZ119-072145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-072145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ159-072145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-072145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-072145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ103-072145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ093-072145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ092-072145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ091-072145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-072145- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ101-072145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ100-072145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ115-072145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ116-072145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ117-072145- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ131-072145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ132-072145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ130-072145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-072145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ141-072145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ142-072145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ156-072145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ157-072145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ143-072145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-072145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ133-072145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ134-072145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ145-072145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ146-072145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-072145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-072145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-072145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-072145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-072145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-072145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-072145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-072145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-072145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-072145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-072145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-072145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-072145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-072145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ106-072145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ095-072145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ094-072145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 331 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather