TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ 612 FPUS54 KFWD 010828 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 TXZ119-012115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ118-012115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ159-012115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ158-012115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-012115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ103-012115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ093-012115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-012115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-012115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-012115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ101-012115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-012115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ115-012115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ116-012115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ117-012115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-012115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-012115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ130-012115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-012115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ141-012115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ142-012115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ156-012115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-012115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-012115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-012115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-012115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ134-012115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ145-012115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ146-012115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ161-012115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ160-012115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-012115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-012115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-012115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ147-012115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ148-012115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ135-012115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ122-012115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-012115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-012115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ105-012115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ123-012115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ107-012115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ106-012115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ095-012115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ094-012115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 328 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather