Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

TXZ119-262300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-262300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-262300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-262300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-262300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-262300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-262300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ092-262300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-262300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ102-262300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-262300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ100-262300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-262300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-262300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-262300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-262300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-262300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-262300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-262300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-262300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-262300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-262300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-262300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-262300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-262300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-262300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-262300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-262300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-262300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-262300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-262300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-262300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-262300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-262300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-262300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-262300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-262300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-262300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-262300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-262300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-262300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-262300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ107-262300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-262300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ095-262300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ094-262300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

341 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

