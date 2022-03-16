TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 _____ 541 FPUS54 KFWD 160810 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 TXZ119-162115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ118-162115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-162115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ158-162115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ104-162115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ103-162115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-162115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ092-162115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-162115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ102-162115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-162115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ100-162115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ115-162115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-162115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-162115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ131-162115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ132-162115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ130-162115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-162115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ141-162115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ142-162115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ156-162115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ157-162115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-162115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ144-162115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-162115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-162115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ145-162115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-162115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ161-162115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ160-162115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ174-162115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-162115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ162-162115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ147-162115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ148-162115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ135-162115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ122-162115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ121-162115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ120-162115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ105-162115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ123-162115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ107-162115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ106-162115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ095-162115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ094-162115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 310 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather