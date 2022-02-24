TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 _____ 334 FPUS54 KFWD 240950 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 TXZ119-242300- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ118-242300- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ159-242300- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ158-242300- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ104-242300- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-242300- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-242300- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ092-242300- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ091-242300- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Very light sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ102-242300- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain, snow and rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-242300- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-242300- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-242300- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain, snow and rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-242300- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-242300- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ131-242300- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain and rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ132-242300- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ130-242300- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain and rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-242300- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-242300- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain and rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ142-242300- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ156-242300- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ157-242300- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ143-242300- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ144-242300- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ133-242300- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ134-242300- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ145-242300- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ146-242300- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ161-242300- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ160-242300- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ174-242300- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain. No sleet accumulation expected. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ175-242300- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ162-242300- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ147-242300- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ148-242300- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ135-242300- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain with possible rain and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ122-242300- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ121-242300- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ120-242300- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ105-242300- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ123-242300- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ107-242300- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of snow with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ106-242300- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-242300- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ094-242300- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 350 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. 