TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022 _____ 766 FPUS54 KFWD 130916 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 TXZ119-132215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-132215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-132215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ158-132215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-132215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-132215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-132215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ092-132215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ091-132215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ102-132215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ101-132215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ100-132215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ115-132215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ116-132215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ117-132215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-132215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-132215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-132215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-132215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ141-132215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-132215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-132215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ157-132215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-132215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-132215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-132215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-132215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-132215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ146-132215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ161-132215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ160-132215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ174-132215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-132215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ162-132215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ147-132215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ148-132215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-132215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-132215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-132215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-132215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-132215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-132215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-132215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-132215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-132215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ094-132215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$