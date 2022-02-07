TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

_____

978 FPUS54 KFWD 070905

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

TXZ119-072215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-072215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-072215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-072215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-072215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ103-072215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-072215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-072215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-072215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-072215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-072215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-072215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-072215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-072215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-072215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-072215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-072215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-072215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-072215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-072215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-072215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-072215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-072215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-072215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-072215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-072215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-072215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-072215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-072215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ161-072215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ160-072215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-072215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ175-072215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-072215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ147-072215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ148-072215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ135-072215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ122-072215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ121-072215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-072215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-072215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-072215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ107-072215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ106-072215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ095-072215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-072215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather