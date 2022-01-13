TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 _____ 163 FPUS54 KFWD 130908 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 TXZ119-132215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-132215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-132215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-132215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-132215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-132215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-132215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ092-132215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-132215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming north 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Wind chill values as low as 19. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ102-132215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-132215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ100-132215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-132215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-132215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-132215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-132215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-132215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-132215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-132215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-132215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-132215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-132215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-132215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-132215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-132215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-132215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-132215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-132215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-132215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ161-132215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ160-132215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ174-132215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ175-132215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ162-132215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-132215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-132215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ135-132215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ122-132215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ121-132215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ120-132215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-132215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ123-132215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ107-132215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ106-132215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ095-132215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ094-132215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 308 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather