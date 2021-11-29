TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

TXZ119-292245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ118-292245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-292245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ158-292245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

TXZ104-292245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ103-292245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-292245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-292245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-292245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-292245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-292245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-292245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ115-292245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-292245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-292245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-292245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ132-292245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ130-292245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-292245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ141-292245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ142-292245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ156-292245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-292245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-292245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ144-292245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-292245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-292245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ145-292245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ146-292245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ161-292245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ160-292245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ174-292245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

TXZ175-292245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ162-292245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ147-292245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ148-292245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ135-292245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ122-292245-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ121-292245-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ120-292245-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ105-292245-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ123-292245-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ107-292245-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ106-292245-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ095-292245-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ094-292245-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

