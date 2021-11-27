TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ 032 FPUS54 KFWD 270905 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 TXZ119-272215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-272215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-272215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-272215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ104-272215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-272215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-272215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-272215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-272215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ102-272215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-272215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-272215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-272215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-272215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-272215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ131-272215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-272215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-272215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-272215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-272215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-272215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-272215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-272215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-272215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-272215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-272215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-272215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-272215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-272215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-272215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-272215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-272215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-272215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ162-272215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ147-272215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ148-272215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ135-272215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ122-272215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ121-272215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-272215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ105-272215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ123-272215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ107-272215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ106-272215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-272215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-272215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 305 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather