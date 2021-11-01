TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021 _____ 382 FPUS54 KFWD 010838 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 TXZ119-012115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-012115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ159-012115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-012115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-012115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ103-012115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-012115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ092-012115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-012115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ101-012115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ100-012115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ115-012115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ116-012115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ102-117-012115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-012115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ132-012115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ130-012115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ129-012115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-012115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-012115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-012115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-012115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-012115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-012115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-012115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-012115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ145-012115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ146-012115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ161-012115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-012115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ174-012115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ175-012115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ162-012115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-012115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-012115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ135-012115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ122-012115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ121-012115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ120-012115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ105-012115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ123-012115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ107-012115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ106-012115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ095-012115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ094-012115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 338 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 