TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

_____

073 FPUS54 KFWD 090835

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

TXZ119-090945-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-090945-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-090945-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-090945-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-090945-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-090945-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-090945-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-090945-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-090945-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-090945-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-090945-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ115-090945-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ116-090945-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-117-090945-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-090945-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-090945-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-090945-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-090945-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-090945-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-090945-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-090945-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-090945-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-090945-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-090945-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-090945-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-090945-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-090945-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-090945-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-090945-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-090945-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-090945-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-090945-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-090945-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-090945-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-090945-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-090945-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-090945-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-090945-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-090945-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-090945-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-090945-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-090945-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ106-090945-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ095-090945-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ094-090945-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

335 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather