TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

_____

057 FPUS54 KFWD 160831 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

TXZ119-162145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ118-162145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-162145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-162145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-162145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ103-162145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-162145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-162145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-162145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-162145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-162145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ115-162145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ116-162145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-117-162145-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-162145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-162145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ130-162145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-162145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ141-162145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ142-162145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-162145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-162145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-162145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-162145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-162145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-162145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-162145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-162145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-162145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-162145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ174-162145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ175-162145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ162-162145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-162145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-162145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-162145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-162145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-162145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ120-162145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ105-162145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-162145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ107-162145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ106-162145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ095-162145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ094-162145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

331 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather