TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ 216 FPUS54 KFWD 020801 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 TXZ119-022115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-022115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-022115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-022115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-022115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-022115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-022115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-022115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-022115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-022115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-022115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-022115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-022115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-022115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-022115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-022115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-022115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-022115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-022115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ142-022115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ156-022115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-022115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-022115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-022115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-022115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-022115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-022115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-022115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-022115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-022115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-022115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-022115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-022115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ147-022115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-022115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ135-022115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ122-022115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ121-022115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-022115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-022115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-022115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ107-022115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ106-022115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ095-022115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ094-022115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 301 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather