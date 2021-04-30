TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

312 FPUS54 KFWD 300813

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

TXZ119-302115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-117-302115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms likely

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-302115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ162-302115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-302115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-302115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-302115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-302115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-302115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-302115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-302115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ123-302115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ107-302115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-302115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-302115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ094-302115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

313 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

