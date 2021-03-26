TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-262130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-262130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-262130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-262130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-262130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-262130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-262130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-262130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-262130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-262130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-262130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ115-262130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-262130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-262130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-262130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-262130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-262130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-262130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-262130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-262130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-262130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-262130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-262130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-262130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-262130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-262130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-262130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-262130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-262130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-262130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-262130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-262130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-262130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-262130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-262130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ135-262130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-262130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-262130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ120-262130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-262130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-262130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ107-262130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ106-262130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ095-262130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ094-262130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

256 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

