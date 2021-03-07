TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
TXZ119-072215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ118-072215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ159-072215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ158-072215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ104-072215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
TXZ103-072215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ093-072215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
TXZ092-072215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
TXZ091-072215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
TXZ102-072215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ101-072215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ100-072215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ115-072215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ116-072215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ117-072215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ131-072215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ132-072215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ130-072215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ129-072215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ141-072215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ142-072215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ156-072215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ157-072215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ143-072215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ144-072215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ133-072215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ134-072215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
TXZ145-072215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ146-072215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ161-072215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ160-072215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ174-072215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ175-072215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ162-072215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ147-072215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ148-072215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ135-072215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
TXZ122-072215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
TXZ121-072215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
TXZ120-072215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
TXZ105-072215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ123-072215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ107-072215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ106-072215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ095-072215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ094-072215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
