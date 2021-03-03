TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
TXZ119-032215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ118-032215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-032215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ158-032215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-032215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ103-032215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ093-032215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-032215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-032215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight
chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-032215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
sprinkles. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ101-032215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ100-032215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ115-032215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ116-032215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ117-032215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ131-032215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-032215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-032215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ129-032215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ141-032215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ142-032215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ156-032215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ157-032215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ143-032215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ144-032215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-032215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ134-032215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ145-032215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ146-032215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ161-032215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ160-032215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-032215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-032215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ162-032215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ147-032215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ148-032215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ135-032215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ122-032215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ121-032215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ120-032215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ105-032215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ123-032215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with
lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ107-032215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ106-032215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ095-032215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ094-032215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
