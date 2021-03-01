TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
TXZ119-012215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ118-012215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ159-012215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ158-012215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around
50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ104-012215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ103-012215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ093-012215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ092-012215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ091-012215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ102-012215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ101-012215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ100-012215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ115-012215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ116-012215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ117-012215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ131-012215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ132-012215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ130-012215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ129-012215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ141-012215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ142-012215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ156-012215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ157-012215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ143-012215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ144-012215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ133-012215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ134-012215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ145-012215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ146-012215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ161-012215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ160-012215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ174-012215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ175-012215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ162-012215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ147-012215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ148-012215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with
showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ135-012215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ122-012215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ121-012215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ120-012215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ105-012215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ123-012215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ107-012215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ106-012215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ095-012215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ094-012215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
307 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
