TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021
_____
778 FPUS54 KFWD 260912
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
TXZ119-262215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 60.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-262215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-262215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-262215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-262215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-262215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-262215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-262215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-262215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-262215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-262215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-262215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-262215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-262215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-262215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-262215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-262215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-262215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-262215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-262215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-262215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-262215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-262215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-262215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-262215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-262215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-262215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-262215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-262215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-262215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-262215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-262215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-262215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
likely this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms, cooler with lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-262215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
likely this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-262215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-262215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-262215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-262215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-262215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-262215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-262215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-262215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ107-262215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ106-262215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ095-262215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-262215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
312 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather