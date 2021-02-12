TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021
474 FPUS54 KFWD 120947
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
TXZ119-122215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
12.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ118-122215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
13.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 7 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 15.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above in the morning.
TXZ159-122215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A slight chance
of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 11.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above in the morning.
TXZ158-122215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 14.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 13.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight
chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and
snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above in the morning.
TXZ104-122215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with
highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 7 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ103-122215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 7 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
TXZ093-122215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as 9 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 4 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light
snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ092-122215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 3 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 1 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light
snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
TXZ091-122215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.
Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
6 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 3 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 19. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light
snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
TXZ102-122215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 6 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
TXZ101-122215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
2 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in
the morning.
TXZ100-122215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
1 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
2 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 19. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
TXZ115-122215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
TXZ116-122215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 9 above.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
4 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
TXZ117-122215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
9 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance
of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ131-122215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
14.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.
Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ132-122215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.
Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
TXZ130-122215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing
rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ129-122215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional little or no snow accumulation. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing
rain. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance
of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
TXZ141-122215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
around 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing
rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
after midnight. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ142-122215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 13.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 6 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ156-122215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ157-122215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
TXZ143-122215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
14.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 9 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
TXZ144-122215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
9 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
TXZ133-122215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.
Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above in the morning.
TXZ134-122215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
12.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ145-122215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 13.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above in the morning.
TXZ146-122215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
16.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing
rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ161-122215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in
the afternoon. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing
rain. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ160-122215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain and snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ174-122215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 16.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ175-122215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing
rain. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ162-122215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with patchy
freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A slight chance
of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance
of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ147-122215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. A slight chance of
snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance
of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ148-122215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate
snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not
as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely with a slight
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
freezing rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
TXZ135-122215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain and snow likely.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance
of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ122-122215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain and snow likely.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a
slight chance of freezing rain. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ121-122215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
11.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with
highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ120-122215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as 13.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
8 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ105-122215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind
chill values as low as 14.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
9 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with
highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely with a slight chance of
freezing rain. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ123-122215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 15.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain and snow likely.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ107-122215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 14.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
12.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely. A slight chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
TXZ106-122215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
9 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow
likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ095-122215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light
snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow
likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
TXZ094-122215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
347 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with highs around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
8 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with
lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 15. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light
snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely
with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
