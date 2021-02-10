TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle, a slight
chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of
rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely
in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 16.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ118-102215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 16.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms, a
slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ159-102215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing
rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A
slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to
20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ158-102215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, isolated thunderstorms and
freezing rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain with freezing rain
likely. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A
slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ104-102215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 12.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ103-102215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after
midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in
the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ093-102215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after
midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
12.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and
freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
TXZ092-102215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s
this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
and freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
TXZ091-102215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 14.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 9 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
TXZ102-102215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing
drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 17.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after
midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and
freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ101-102215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 12.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ100-102215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance
of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 12.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 11.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ115-102215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance
of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
14.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
and freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ116-102215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance
of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ117-102215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 16.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after
midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 13.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ131-102215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Areas of
freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain this
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after
midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing
rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms with a slight chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet.
A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ132-102215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle with a slight
chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and
freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and
rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 18.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 17.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet.
A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ130-102215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in
the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 16.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 14.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ129-102215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance
of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 11.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ141-102215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of freezing rain. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in
the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 16.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 13.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ142-102215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle this
morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this
afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and
rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 16.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ156-102215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Freezing rain
likely with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ157-102215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight
chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 19.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A
chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ143-102215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle this
morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing
rain this afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. A chance of
thunderstorms and rain in the evening, then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 18.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ144-102215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight
chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and
freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 17.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.
A slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ133-102215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle with a slight
chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and
freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain likely with a
chance of rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight.
Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ134-102215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, a slight
chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely
in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
A slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ145-102215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight
chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain, cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ146-102215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, a slight chance of rain, areas
of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in
the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, isolated
thunderstorms with a slight chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and
sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Wind chill values around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ161-102215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing
rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ160-102215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance
of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values
around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A
slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 10 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ174-102215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and sleet. A
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet
in the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
10 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ175-102215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and
sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ162-102215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and
sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ147-102215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight
chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ148-102215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and
sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ135-102215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
5 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
TXZ122-102215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle, a chance of freezing rain with areas
of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain with freezing rain
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ121-102215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, a slight
chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain with rain
likely. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as
19.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 17.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. A
slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ120-102215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, a slight chance of
rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and
freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 13.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values around 20.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ105-102215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing
drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance
of rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 17.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 14.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain
and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ123-102215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain, areas of freezing drizzle and
drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain,
thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to
20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ107-102215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 17.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and
sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to
20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ106-102215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely
in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady around
30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and
rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ095-102215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Trace amounts of
ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady around
30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 13.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
TXZ094-102215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 17.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts
of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 12.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
