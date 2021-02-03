TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021
_____
294 FPUS54 KFWD 030857
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
TXZ119-032300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-032300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ159-032300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-032300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-032300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
TXZ103-032300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ093-032300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ092-032300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ091-032300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ102-032300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ101-032300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ100-032300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ115-032300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50.
$$
TXZ116-032300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
TXZ117-032300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
TXZ131-032300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ132-032300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ130-032300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-032300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling
to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ141-032300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ142-032300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-032300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-032300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-032300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-032300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-032300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-032300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-032300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-032300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-032300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-032300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-032300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-032300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ162-032300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ147-032300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ148-032300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ135-032300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ122-032300-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-032300-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ120-032300-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ105-032300-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ123-032300-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ107-032300-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ106-032300-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ095-032300-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ094-032300-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather