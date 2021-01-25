TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

_____

537 FPUS54 KFWD 250935

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

TXZ119-252345-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-252345-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-252345-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-252345-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-252345-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-252345-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-252345-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-252345-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-252345-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-252345-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-252345-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-252345-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-252345-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-252345-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-252345-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-252345-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-252345-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-252345-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-252345-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-252345-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-252345-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-252345-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-252345-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-252345-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-252345-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-252345-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-252345-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-252345-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-252345-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-252345-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-252345-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-252345-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-252345-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-252345-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-252345-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-252345-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-252345-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-252345-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-252345-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-252345-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-252345-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-252345-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-252345-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-252345-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-252345-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-252345-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

335 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather