TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ118-222215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ159-222215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ158-222215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ104-222215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ103-222215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ093-222215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ092-222215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ091-222215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ102-222215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ101-222215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ100-222215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ115-222215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ116-222215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ117-222215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ131-222215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ132-222215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ130-222215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ129-222215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ141-222215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ142-222215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ156-222215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ157-222215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ143-222215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ144-222215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ133-222215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ134-222215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ145-222215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ146-222215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ161-222215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ160-222215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ174-222215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ175-222215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ162-222215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ147-222215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ148-222215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ135-222215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ122-222215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ121-222215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ120-222215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ105-222215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ123-222215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ107-222215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ106-222215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ095-222215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ094-222215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

313 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

