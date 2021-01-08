TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TXZ119-082215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ118-082215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ159-082215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ158-082215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ104-082215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ103-082215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-082215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ092-082215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ091-082215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ102-082215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ101-082215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ100-082215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ115-082215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ116-082215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ117-082215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ131-082215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ132-082215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ130-082215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ129-082215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ141-082215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ142-082215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ156-082215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ157-082215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ143-082215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ144-082215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ133-082215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ134-082215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ145-082215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ146-082215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow

with rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ161-082215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ160-082215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ174-082215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ175-082215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ162-082215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ147-082215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ148-082215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ135-082215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ122-082215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ121-082215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ120-082215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ105-082215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ123-082215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ107-082215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ106-082215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ095-082215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ094-082215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

