TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

202 FPUS54 KFWD 030911

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

TXZ119-032215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ118-032215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ159-032215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ158-032215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ104-032215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-032215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-032215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ092-032215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ091-032215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ102-032215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ101-032215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ100-032215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ115-032215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-032215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ117-032215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-032215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ132-032215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ130-032215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ129-032215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-032215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-032215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-032215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-032215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ143-032215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ144-032215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ133-032215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-032215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-032215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ146-032215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ161-032215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ160-032215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ174-032215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-032215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-032215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-032215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-032215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-032215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ122-032215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ121-032215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ120-032215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ105-032215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ123-032215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ107-032215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-032215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ095-032215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ094-032215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather