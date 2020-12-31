TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020
330 FPUS54 KFWD 310700
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
TXZ119-311015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain, thunderstorms and snow
after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ118-311015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No
snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ159-311015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ158-311015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ104-311015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow
after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ103-311015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow
after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ093-311015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow
after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ092-311015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. A
light dusting of snow possible. Temperatures steady in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ091-311015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely with possible freezing rain and snow in
the morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Around
half an inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ102-311015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Trace
amounts of ice accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ101-311015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain, freezing rain and snow. No snow accumulation expected.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
No snow accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less
than two tenths of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain
after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ100-311015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain, snow and freezing rain. No snow accumulation expected.
Cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow in
the morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 19.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ115-311015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow
and freezing rain. No snow accumulation expected. Cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in
the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than
two tenths of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of
snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ116-311015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,
freezing rain and snow. No snow accumulation expected. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation
of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ117-311015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Total snow accumulation up to one inch. Temperatures steady in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ131-311015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ132-311015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ130-311015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than two
tenths of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ129-311015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely, a chance of
rain and snow. No snow accumulation expected. Cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
17.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to two
tenths of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures
steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 17 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ141-311015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an
inch. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an
inch. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 17.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ142-311015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with possible thunderstorms and freezing
rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an inch.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Freezing rain with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an
inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 19.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, rain likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ156-311015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with possible rain
and thunderstorms in the evening. Up to one inch of snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ157-311015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. A light dusting of snow
possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ143-311015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain with a
chance of thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation
possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation up to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ144-311015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, a chance of thunderstorms
and snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. A light dusting of snow possible. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ133-311015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain,
thunderstorms and snow after midnight. A light dusting of snow
possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ134-311015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ145-311015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ146-311015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ161-311015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ160-311015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ174-311015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ175-311015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ162-311015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ147-311015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ148-311015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ135-311015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ122-311015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ121-311015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ120-311015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ105-311015-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ123-311015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ107-311015-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ106-311015-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ095-311015-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ094-311015-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
100 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Temperatures
steady in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
