TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

692 FPUS54 KFWD 300920

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

TXZ119-302230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-302230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow. Rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-302230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-302230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-302230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-302230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow. Rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-302230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-302230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-302230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a few

hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-302230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ101-302230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less

than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-302230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less

than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-302230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less

than one tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-302230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-302230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow. Rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-302230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-302230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-302230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Temperatures

steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-302230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of

an inch. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-302230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-302230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs

around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, a chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-302230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-302230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-302230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Freezing rain in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-302230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-302230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-302230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-302230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-302230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-302230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-302230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-302230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-302230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-302230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-302230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-302230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-302230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-302230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-302230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-302230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-302230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-302230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-302230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-302230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-302230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-302230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

320 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

