TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020
341 FPUS54 KFWD 180900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
TXZ119-182215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ118-182215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ159-182215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ158-182215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ104-182215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ103-182215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ093-182215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values around 20 in the morning.
TXZ092-182215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ091-182215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around
20 in the morning.
TXZ102-182215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ101-182215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as
low as 15 in the morning.
TXZ100-182215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as
low as 15 in the morning.
TXZ115-182215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values as low as 15 in the morning.
TXZ116-182215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values around 20 in the morning.
TXZ117-182215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values around 20 in the morning.
TXZ131-182215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ132-182215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ130-182215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values around 20 in the morning.
TXZ129-182215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values as low as 15 in the morning.
TXZ141-182215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values as low as 15 in the morning.
TXZ142-182215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind
chill values as low as 15 in the morning.
TXZ156-182215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ157-182215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ143-182215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ144-182215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ133-182215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ134-182215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ145-182215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ146-182215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ161-182215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ160-182215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ174-182215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
TXZ175-182215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ162-182215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ147-182215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ148-182215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ135-182215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ122-182215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ121-182215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.
TXZ120-182215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ105-182215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ123-182215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ107-182215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ106-182215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ095-182215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ094-182215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
300 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
