TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

316 FPUS54 KFWD 141108 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

TXZ119-142215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ118-142215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ159-142215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ158-142215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ104-142215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-142215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ093-142215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-142215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-142215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ102-142215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ101-142215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ100-142215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ115-142215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ116-142215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ117-142215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ131-142215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ132-142215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-142215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ129-142215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ141-142215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-142215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-142215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ157-142215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ143-142215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-142215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ133-142215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ134-142215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ145-142215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-142215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-142215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-142215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-142215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ175-142215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ162-142215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-142215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-142215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ135-142215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ122-142215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-142215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ120-142215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ105-142215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ123-142215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-142215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-142215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ095-142215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ094-142215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

508 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

