TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

_____

391 FPUS54 KFWD 090911

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

TXZ119-092215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-092215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-092215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-092215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-092215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-092215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-092215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-092215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-092215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-092215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-092215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ100-092215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-092215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-092215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-092215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-092215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-092215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-092215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-092215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-092215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-092215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-092215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-092215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-092215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-092215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-092215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-092215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-092215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-092215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-092215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-092215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-092215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-092215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-092215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-092215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ148-092215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ135-092215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-092215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-092215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-092215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-092215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ123-092215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ107-092215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ106-092215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ095-092215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-092215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather