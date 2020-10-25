TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
951 FPUS54 KFWD 250925
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
TXZ119-252115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ118-252115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ159-252115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 40s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ158-252115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ104-252115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ103-252115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around
40 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ093-252115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with areas of drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ092-252115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Rain likely in the evening...then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy
with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ091-252115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle. Rain likely in the evening...then
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy
with rain likely. Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ102-252115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ101-252115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ100-252115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning...then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ115-252115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning...then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ116-252115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Rain
likely in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ117-252115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ131-252115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance
of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ132-252115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance
of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ130-252115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance
of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs around 50. Temperatures falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ129-252115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance
of rain in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Rain
likely in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as
19.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ141-252115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ142-252115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ156-252115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ157-252115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ143-252115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ144-252115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance
of rain in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling to around 40 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ133-252115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ134-252115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ145-252115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ146-252115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ161-252115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ160-252115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ174-252115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance
of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ175-252115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ162-252115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ147-252115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 60 in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ148-252115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ135-252115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle
in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ122-252115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ121-252115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ120-252115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ105-252115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s
in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ123-252115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ107-252115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ106-252115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ095-252115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of rain
in the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ094-252115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
425 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain in the
evening...then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with areas of drizzle in the morning...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
