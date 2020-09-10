TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

_____

734 FPUS54 KFWD 100756

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

TXZ119-102115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ118-102115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-102115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ158-102115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-102115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-102115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-102115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-102115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-102115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-102115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-102115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-102115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-102115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-102115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-102115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-102115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ132-102115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ130-102115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-102115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-102115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-102115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-102115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-102115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-102115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ144-102115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ133-102115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ134-102115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ145-102115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ146-102115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ161-102115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-102115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-102115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-102115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-102115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-102115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-102115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-102115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-102115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-102115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ120-102115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ105-102115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-102115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

256 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs