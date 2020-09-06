TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

TXZ119-062115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-062115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ159-062115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ158-062115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-062115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ103-062115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ093-062115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ092-062115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ091-062115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-062115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ101-062115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ100-062115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-062115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-062115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-062115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ131-062115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-062115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ130-062115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ129-062115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-062115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-062115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-062115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ157-062115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ143-062115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-062115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ133-062115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ134-062115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-062115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-062115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-062115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-062115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-062115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-062115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ162-062115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ147-062115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-062115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ135-062115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-062115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ121-062115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ120-062115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-062115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ123-062115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ107-062115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

327 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

