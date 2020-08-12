TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

_____

824 FPUS54 KFWD 120759

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

TXZ119-122115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-122115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-122115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-122115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-122115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-122115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ093-122115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-122115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-122115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-122115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-122115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-122115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ115-122115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-122115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ117-122115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-122115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-122115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-122115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ129-122115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ141-122115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-122115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-122115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-122115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-122115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-122115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-122115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-122115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-122115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-122115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-122115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-122115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-122115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-122115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-122115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-122115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-122115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-122115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-122115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-122115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-122115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-122115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-122115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ107-122115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-122115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ095-122115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the