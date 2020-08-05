TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
533 FPUS54 KFWD 050822 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
TXZ119-052115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ118-052115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ159-052115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ158-052115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-052115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-052115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-052115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-052115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-052115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-052115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-052115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-052115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-052115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-052115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-052115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-052115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-052115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-052115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-052115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-052115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-052115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-052115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-052115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-052115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-052115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-052115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-052115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ145-052115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-052115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-052115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-052115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ174-052115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-052115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ162-052115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-052115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-052115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-052115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-052115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ121-052115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ120-052115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-052115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ123-052115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ107-052115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ106-052115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ095-052115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ094-052115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
322 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
24
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather