TXZ119-032115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-032115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-032115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ158-032115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ104-032115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ103-032115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ093-032115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-032115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-032115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-032115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-032115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-032115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-032115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-032115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-032115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-032115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-032115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-032115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ129-032115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-032115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-032115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-032115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-032115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-032115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-032115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-032115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-032115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ145-032115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-032115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ161-032115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-032115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-032115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ175-032115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ162-032115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ147-032115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ148-032115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ135-032115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-032115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ121-032115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ120-032115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ105-032115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ123-032115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ107-032115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ106-032115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ095-032115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-032115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

519 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

