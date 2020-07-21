TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

679 FPUS54 KFWD 210803

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

TXZ119-212115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ118-212115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-212115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-212115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ104-212115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ103-212115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-212115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-212115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-212115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ102-212115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-212115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-212115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-212115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-212115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-212115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-212115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-212115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-212115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-212115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-212115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-212115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-212115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-212115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-212115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-212115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-212115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-212115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-212115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-212115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-212115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-212115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ174-212115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ175-212115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-212115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ147-212115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-212115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ135-212115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-212115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-212115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid