TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ118-052115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ159-052115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ158-052115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ104-052115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ103-052115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ093-052115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ092-052115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ091-052115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ102-052115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ101-052115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ100-052115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ115-052115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ116-052115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ117-052115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ131-052115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ132-052115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ130-052115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-052115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-052115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ142-052115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-052115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-052115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ143-052115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ144-052115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ133-052115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ134-052115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ145-052115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ146-052115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ161-052115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ160-052115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ174-052115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ175-052115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ162-052115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ147-052115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ148-052115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
411 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent