TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020
687 FPUS54 KFWD 070808
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
TXZ119-072115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-072115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-072115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-072115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-072115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-072115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-072115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-072115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-072115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-072115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-072115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-072115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-072115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-072115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-072115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-072115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-072115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-072115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-072115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-072115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-072115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-072115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-072115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-072115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-072115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-072115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-072115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-072115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-072115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-072115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-072115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-072115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-072115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-072115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-072115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-072115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-072115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-072115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-072115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-072115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-072115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-072115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-072115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ106-072115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ095-072115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ094-072115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
308 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
