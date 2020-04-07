TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
191 FPUS54 KFWD 070817
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
TXZ119-070930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-070930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-070930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-070930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-070930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-070930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-070930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ092-070930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of
sprinkles this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-070930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ102-070930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of
sprinkles this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-070930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-070930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-070930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-070930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-070930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-070930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-070930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-070930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-070930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-070930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-070930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-070930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-070930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-070930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-070930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-070930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-070930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-070930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-070930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ161-070930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-070930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-070930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-070930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Areas
of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ162-070930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
317 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Areas
of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around
70 in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly c