TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

533 FPUS54 KFWD 240803

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

TXZ119-242145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-242145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-242145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ158-242145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-242145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ103-242145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ093-242145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-242145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ091-242145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-242145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ101-242145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ100-242145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ115-242145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-242145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-242145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-242145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ132-242145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ130-242145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-242145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-242145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ142-242145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ156-242145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-242145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ143-242145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ144-242145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ133-242145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ134-242145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ145-242145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ146-242145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ161-242145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ160-242145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ174-242145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-242145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-242145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ147-242145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ148-242145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ135-242145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ122-242145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ121-242145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ120-242145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-242145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ123-242145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ107-242145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ106-242145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ095-242145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-242145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

