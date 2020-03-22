TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020
_____
745 FPUS54 KFWD 220813
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
TXZ119-222115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ118-222115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ159-222115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ158-222115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ104-222115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ103-222115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ093-222115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-222115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-222115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-222115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ101-222115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ100-222115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ115-222115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-222115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-222115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-222115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ132-222115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ130-222115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-222115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-222115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-222115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-222115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-222115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ143-222115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-222115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-222115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ134-222115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ145-222115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ146-222115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ161-222115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ160-222115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ174-222115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ175-222115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ162-222115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-222115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy fog and
drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-222115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-222115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy fog and drizzle
this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-222115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-222115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ120-222115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ105-222115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ123-222115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ107-222115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
313 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning. Cloudy with patchy
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cl