TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

_____

663 FPUS54 KFWD 190910

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

TXZ119-192230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-192230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-192230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-192230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-192230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-192230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-192230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-192230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-192230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-192230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-192230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ100-192230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-192230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-192230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-192230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-192230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-192230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-192230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-192230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-192230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning...then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-192230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-192230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-192230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-192230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-192230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-192230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-192230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-192230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-192230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-192230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-192230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-192230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-192230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-192230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-192230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-192230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-192230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening...then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-192230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-192230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-192230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-192230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-192230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-192230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-192230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in