TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
652 FPUS54 KFWD 120900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
TXZ119-122315-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ118-122315-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ159-122315-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ158-122315-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this
morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ104-122315-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-122315-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-122315-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ092-122315-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-122315-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 16 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-122315-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-122315-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 17 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-122315-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
as low as 17 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-122315-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-122315-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-122315-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ131-122315-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ132-122315-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ130-122315-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-122315-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-122315-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-122315-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly
sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ156-122315-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-122315-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-122315-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ144-122315-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-122315-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ134-122315-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ145-122315-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ146-122315-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ161-122315-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ160-122315-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ174-122315-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ175-122315-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ162-122315-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ147-122315-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ148-122315-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ135-122315-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ122-122315-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ121-122315-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ120-122315-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ105-122315-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ123-122315-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ107-122315-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North win