TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
476 FPUS54 KFWD 110918
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
TXZ119-112345-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-112345-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-112345-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-112345-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-112345-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-112345-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-112345-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-112345-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-112345-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-112345-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-112345-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with
highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-112345-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-112345-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ116-112345-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cold with highs around 40.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-112345-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-112345-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-112345-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ130-112345-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers likely this afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-112345-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with showers
likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-112345-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ142-112345-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning...
then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-112345-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-112345-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-112345-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-112345-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-112345-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...
then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-112345-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-112345-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-112345-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ161-112345-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ160-112345-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ174-112345-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ175-112345-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs around
50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ162-112345-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ147-112345-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ148-112345-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ135-112345-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
318 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to