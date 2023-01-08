TX Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;73;47;SW;12;44%;25%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and milder;72;46;SW;11;43%;25%;3 Alice;A thunderstorm;72;54;E;7;87%;81%;1 Alpine;Sunny and mild;72;45;WSW;10;27%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, mild;63;42;SSW;9;24%;0%;3 Angleton;A t-storm around;66;56;ESE;9;89%;50%;1 Arlington;Turning sunny, mild;68;47;S;9;59%;4%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSW;5;71%;4%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSW;7;80%;4%;3 Bay;A thunderstorm;70;54;ESE;7;89%;83%;1 Beaumont;A t-storm around;66;51;SSE;7;78%;47%;2 Beeville;A thunderstorm;71;54;ESE;5;89%;81%;1 Borger;Sunny and mild;64;42;S;8;23%;0%;3 Bowie;Partly sunny, mild;68;40;SSW;10;60%;2%;3 Breckenridge;Sunshine and warmer;74;44;SW;10;48%;26%;3 Brenham;A t-storm around;69;54;S;5;83%;42%;2 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;69;38;SSW;10;57%;2%;3 Brownsville;A t-storm around;79;61;SSE;7;77%;48%;2 Brownwood;Sunny and mild;74;43;SW;8;59%;27%;3 Burnet;Mostly sunny;68;47;S;6;68%;4%;3 Canadian;Mostly sunny, mild;62;31;SSE;7;33%;0%;3 Castroville;Mostly sunny;72;50;S;6;67%;3%;3 Childress;Mostly sunny, milder;66;37;SSE;9;35%;1%;3 Cleburne;Turning sunny;67;45;S;9;70%;28%;3 College Station;Partly sunny;70;53;S;7;77%;5%;2 Comanche;Sunny and mild;73;48;SW;9;58%;27%;3 Conroe;A t-storm around;66;48;SSE;6;81%;42%;2 Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;72;55;E;8;87%;81%;1 Corsicana;Turning sunny;67;51;S;9;68%;4%;3 Cotulla;Some sun, a shower;74;53;ESE;5;70%;80%;2 Dalhart;Sunny and mild;62;30;SSW;8;26%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Turning sunny;68;48;S;8;57%;27%;3 Dallas Redbird;Turning sunny;67;50;S;8;59%;4%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Turning sunny, mild;67;45;S;11;57%;4%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny;68;44;SSW;10;58%;2%;3 Del Rio;Sunshine, a shower;76;49;SE;7;61%;80%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A passing shower;73;47;SE;8;68%;80%;3 Denton;Turning sunny;67;44;S;10;61%;3%;3 Dryden;Sunny and mild;75;45;ENE;7;49%;2%;4 Dumas;Sunny and mild;61;36;SSW;9;27%;0%;3 Edinburg;A t-storm around;76;57;SSE;6;80%;44%;1 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;W;7;35%;0%;3 Ellington;A t-storm around;66;53;ESE;9;88%;47%;1 Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;71;53;E;7;85%;81%;1 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSW;7;67%;4%;3 Fort Worth;Turning sunny;68;45;S;10;56%;3%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;68;47;S;11;57%;3%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Turning sunny;68;46;S;10;56%;3%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Turning sunny, mild;68;44;S;9;59%;27%;3 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;68;44;SW;7;70%;5%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny;66;40;S;11;60%;2%;3 Galveston;A t-storm around;64;58;SE;11;92%;55%;1 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;69;47;SSW;8;71%;5%;3 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;68;49;SSW;7;72%;4%;3 Giddings;A t-storm around;66;52;SSW;5;84%;42%;2 Gilmer;Turning sunny;65;49;S;6;67%;5%;3 Graham;Lots of sun, milder;72;38;SW;8;55%;2%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;70;44;S;10;66%;27%;3 Grand Prairie;Turning sunny, mild;68;47;S;9;58%;4%;3 Greenville;Partly sunny;66;48;S;9;58%;3%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;61;43;W;18;34%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and mild;70;48;SSW;9;66%;4%;3 Harlingen;A morning t-storm;77;58;S;7;80%;60%;1 Hearne;Turning sunny;70;52;S;6;76%;6%;3 Hebbronville;A couple of showers;71;54;ESE;6;83%;89%;2 Henderson;Partly sunny;64;49;S;6;68%;5%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny, mild;65;41;WSW;10;29%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Turning sunny;67;47;S;8;70%;5%;3 Hondo;A brief shower;73;47;S;6;68%;80%;3 Houston;A t-storm around;66;52;SE;7;84%;55%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;69;55;SE;8;78%;47%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;66;53;SE;9;85%;55%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;66;52;ESE;8;85%;46%;1 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;65;54;ESE;8;84%;48%;1 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;67;50;SSE;6;82%;42%;2 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;67;54;SE;7;83%;45%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;65;51;SSE;7;84%;44%;1 Huntsville;Periods of sun;68;52;S;6;75%;4%;3 Ingleside;A thunderstorm;68;58;ENE;8;92%;82%;1 Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;63;50;S;6;73%;5%;3 Jasper;Sun and clouds;66;46;S;5;71%;6%;3 Junction;Sunny and mild;71;40;SSW;7;66%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Turning sunny;69;51;S;6;71%;4%;3 Kerrville;Lots of sun, mild;69;43;SSW;7;75%;4%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSW;7;67%;4%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSW;7;64%;4%;3 Kingsville Nas;A thunderstorm;72;55;E;8;91%;81%;1 La Grange;A t-storm around;67;53;S;5;86%;41%;2 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;66;50;SSW;5;71%;4%;3 Lancaster;Turning sunny;66;48;S;8;65%;4%;3 Laredo;A shower in the a.m.;70;55;ESE;6;82%;57%;2 Llano;Mostly sunny;71;44;SW;6;68%;4%;3 Longview;Partly sunny;64;49;S;7;68%;5%;3 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;70;39;WSW;14;32%;1%;3 Lufkin;Partly sunny;66;48;S;7;70%;5%;3 Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;77;60;SSE;6;77%;16%;1 Mcgregor;Turning sunny;69;47;S;9;64%;4%;3 Mckinney;Partly sunny;66;43;S;10;60%;3%;3 Mesquite;Turning sunny;66;47;S;8;61%;4%;3 Midland;Plenty of sun;71;45;WSW;9;40%;1%;3 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;71;45;WSW;9;40%;1%;3 Midlothian;Turning sunny;67;48;S;8;64%;4%;3 Mineola;Turning sunny;66;49;S;6;67%;7%;3 Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;71;40;SSW;11;59%;3%;3 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;65;48;S;8;65%;6%;3 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;64;47;S;6;73%;5%;2 New Braunfels;Turning sunny;69;52;SSW;6;72%;5%;3 Odessa;Sunny and mild;71;43;WSW;9;39%;1%;3 Orange;A t-storm around;68;51;SE;6;68%;46%;3 Palacios;A thunderstorm;69;54;E;8;88%;82%;1 Palestine;Partly sunny;65;50;S;7;74%;6%;3 Pampa;Mostly sunny, mild;63;39;S;12;26%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, mild;63;34;SSE;9;28%;0%;3 Paris;Partly sunny;65;45;S;9;63%;7%;3 Pecos;Sunny and mild;73;40;WSW;8;43%;1%;3 Perryton;Mostly sunny;58;30;SSE;10;36%;0%;3 Plainview;Mostly sunny, mild;67;40;WSW;12;36%;0%;3 Pleasanton;A thunderstorm;70;52;SE;5;71%;80%;3 Port Aransas;A thunderstorm;66;59;ENE;10;95%;82%;1 Port Isabel;Rather cloudy;76;61;SSE;8;81%;36%;2 Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;69;55;E;8;86%;81%;1 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;70;51;SSW;5;69%;4%;2 Robstown;A thunderstorm;71;55;E;7;88%;81%;1 Rockport;A thunderstorm;67;57;E;8;90%;82%;1 Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;S;9;69%;2%;4 San Angelo;Sunny and milder;74;45;SW;8;49%;1%;3 San Antonio;Turning sunny;70;52;SSW;5;70%;4%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Turning sunny;70;51;S;5;69%;4%;3 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, nice;69;51;SSW;7;69%;5%;3 Seminole;Sunny and mild;69;39;WSW;8;40%;1%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, mild;66;43;S;11;58%;2%;3 Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;70;39;WSW;10;45%;1%;3 Sonora;Sunny and mild;72;42;SSW;9;58%;2%;4 Stephenville;Mild with sunshine;71;45;SSW;8;59%;27%;3 Sulphur Springs;Turning sunny;66;50;S;8;60%;7%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny, breezy, mild;73;46;WSW;15;42%;1%;3 Temple;Mostly sunny;69;49;S;9;64%;4%;3 Terrell;Turning sunny;66;48;S;8;65%;4%;3 Tyler;Turning sunny;65;51;S;8;64%;6%;3 Uvalde;A passing shower;72;48;SE;5;68%;80%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny, milder;71;36;E;11;41%;1%;3 Victoria;A thunderstorm;71;52;ESE;7;86%;81%;1 Waco;Turning sunny;66;45;S;8;73%;5%;3 Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;76;59;SSE;6;77%;44%;1 Wharton;A t-storm around;66;52;SE;7;88%;55%;1 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, milder;70;38;ENE;11;47%;2%;3 Wink;Plenty of sunshine;72;38;WSW;6;39%;1%;3 Zapata;A shower;72;56;SE;5;80%;86%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather