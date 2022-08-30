TX Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A stray thunderstorm;84;71;S;7;73%;68%;3 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;82;69;S;6;69%;66%;3 Alice;A t-storm around;91;74;E;8;78%;44%;4 Alpine;A shower and t-storm;73;63;ESE;8;80%;98%;3 Amarillo;Variable cloudiness;86;62;S;8;57%;31%;8 Angleton;Humid with a t-storm;92;74;NNW;5;74%;93%;6 Arlington;A t-storm around;88;75;ESE;6;66%;64%;4 Austin;A shower and t-storm;92;75;N;2;69%;96%;3 Austin Bergstrom;A shower and t-storm;90;74;E;5;73%;95%;4 Bay;Humid with a t-storm;90;74;N;5;78%;93%;6 Beaumont;A thunderstorm;92;76;NNE;6;72%;91%;7 Beeville;A shower and t-storm;89;74;SE;6;77%;89%;6 Borger;Variable cloudiness;90;66;S;7;52%;8%;7 Bowie;Humid;88;71;N;5;72%;44%;4 Breckenridge;A t-storm around;86;72;WSW;6;69%;64%;3 Brenham;A shower and t-storm;92;76;SE;5;75%;96%;7 Bridgeport;A t-storm around;87;71;SW;4;72%;64%;3 Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;9;68%;55%;7 Brownwood;A shower and t-storm;84;69;NNW;6;74%;99%;3 Burnet;A shower and t-storm;86;72;ENE;5;73%;91%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny;91;61;S;7;57%;11%;8 Castroville;A shower and t-storm;90;75;E;6;72%;99%;3 Childress;A t-storm around;88;68;ESE;8;60%;55%;3 Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSW;6;74%;67%;4 College Station;Humid with a t-storm;92;76;W;5;68%;88%;6 Comanche;A t-storm in spots;86;71;WNW;6;71%;65%;3 Conroe;A thunderstorm;93;74;NW;5;72%;91%;6 Corpus Christi;Humid with a t-storm;90;77;E;9;78%;88%;7 Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;6;71%;65%;4 Cotulla;A shower and t-storm;92;76;E;7;72%;93%;3 Dalhart;More clouds than sun;87;61;SSE;8;56%;3%;7 Dallas Love;A t-storm around;89;76;WSW;5;72%;64%;4 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;88;74;WSW;5;69%;64%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;90;76;WSW;6;65%;64%;4 Decatur;Variable clouds;88;72;W;6;65%;55%;3 Del Rio;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SSE;6;81%;98%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower and t-storm;85;73;SE;6;80%;98%;3 Denton;Variable cloudiness;90;74;SSW;6;66%;55%;4 Dryden;A shower and t-storm;79;70;NE;7;78%;96%;3 Dumas;Variable clouds;85;61;S;7;57%;5%;7 Edinburg;A thunderstorm;95;77;E;10;61%;85%;9 El Paso;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;66;E;9;61%;57%;4 Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;90;76;N;6;74%;95%;6 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;89;73;E;7;68%;45%;5 Fort Hood;A shower and t-storm;88;73;N;5;72%;96%;3 Fort Worth;A t-storm around;89;75;ESE;6;64%;64%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;90;74;WSW;7;71%;64%;3 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;90;75;WSW;7;72%;64%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;89;73;SSW;4;69%;64%;4 Fredericksburg;A shower and t-storm;84;70;NE;5;77%;93%;3 Gainesville;Partly sunny;90;73;SW;6;70%;44%;5 Galveston;Partly sunny;90;82;NNE;7;71%;77%;7 Gatesville;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;NNE;5;71%;68%;3 Georgetown;A shower and t-storm;90;73;E;5;72%;91%;3 Giddings;A shower and t-storm;90;73;SSE;5;74%;96%;5 Gilmer;A t-storm around;89;73;N;4;77%;55%;8 Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;WSW;6;71%;66%;3 Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;WNW;6;69%;65%;3 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;6;66%;64%;4 Greenville;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;6;64%;55%;5 Guadalupe Pass;A shower and t-storm;69;60;ENE;24;88%;98%;3 Hamilton;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;NNW;6;72%;76%;3 Harlingen;A thunderstorm;92;75;E;9;76%;83%;9 Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;5;72%;64%;5 Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;8;63%;56%;7 Henderson;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NE;5;71%;64%;8 Hereford;A t-storm around;84;60;SSW;7;60%;47%;4 Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SW;6;66%;73%;3 Hondo;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ENE;7;73%;94%;3 Houston;Humid with a t-storm;91;77;S;6;74%;99%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with a t-storm;92;77;N;6;69%;95%;6 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Humid with a t-storm;90;78;NW;6;70%;99%;6 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;NW;5;74%;76%;6 Houston Clover;Humid with a t-storm;91;76;N;6;73%;95%;6 Houston Hooks;Some sun, a t-storm;94;75;NW;4;69%;97%;7 Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;92;76;NW;5;74%;97%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;92;75;N;6;73%;97%;6 Huntsville;Some sun, a t-storm;94;75;NNE;5;71%;88%;6 Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;91;79;E;9;75%;93%;8 Jacksonville;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;NNE;4;74%;64%;8 Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;ENE;5;76%;64%;6 Junction;A shower and t-storm;82;70;NE;4;83%;93%;3 Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;90;75;ENE;6;72%;96%;3 Kerrville;A shower and t-storm;84;70;ENE;6;84%;93%;3 Killeen;A shower and t-storm;88;73;N;5;72%;96%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A shower and t-storm;87;73;N;5;75%;91%;3 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;9;76%;64%;8 La Grange;A shower and t-storm;92;74;S;5;77%;93%;5 Lago Vista;A shower and t-storm;91;72;ENE;3;72%;95%;3 Lancaster;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;5;70%;64%;3 Laredo;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;ESE;8;61%;64%;4 Llano;A shower and t-storm;86;72;NE;5;77%;93%;3 Longview;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;5;72%;64%;8 Lubbock;A t-storm around;81;67;SW;8;73%;55%;3 Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;NNW;4;73%;64%;6 Mcallen;A thunderstorm;96;78;E;10;63%;85%;9 Mcgregor;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ENE;5;72%;66%;3 Mckinney;Humid;90;73;SW;5;71%;55%;4 Mesquite;A t-storm around;88;74;SE;6;69%;64%;6 Midland;A shower and t-storm;77;68;ESE;7;83%;98%;3 Midland Airpark;A shower and t-storm;77;68;ESE;7;83%;98%;3 Midlothian;A t-storm around;88;73;WNW;3;77%;64%;3 Mineola;A t-storm around;89;74;NE;4;77%;64%;5 Mineral Wells;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;WSW;7;67%;65%;3 Mount Pleasant;Humid;89;73;NW;5;70%;40%;8 Nacogdoches;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;NNE;5;74%;64%;8 New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;90;75;E;6;73%;95%;3 Odessa;A thunderstorm;76;68;ESE;9;75%;96%;3 Orange;A thunderstorm;93;76;NNE;5;69%;85%;7 Palacios;A thunderstorm;91;77;NE;8;72%;91%;6 Palestine;A t-storm in spots;88;73;NE;5;73%;64%;7 Pampa;Mostly cloudy;88;63;SSE;8;50%;12%;7 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;90;62;SSE;5;48%;10%;7 Paris;Partly sunny;92;74;S;6;61%;44%;7 Pecos;A shower and t-storm;79;68;ESE;8;73%;100%;3 Perryton;Partly sunny;90;61;S;8;50%;5%;8 Plainview;A t-storm around;81;63;SSW;9;68%;55%;3 Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;92;76;ESE;5;73%;95%;3 Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;E;9;75%;73%;6 Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;90;79;E;10;71%;88%;9 Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;92;76;ESE;8;71%;91%;7 Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ENE;6;71%;95%;3 Robstown;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;E;8;76%;46%;6 Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;91;80;ESE;8;71%;88%;6 Rocksprings;A shower and t-storm;79;70;E;6;81%;93%;3 San Angelo;A shower and t-storm;82;69;E;5;75%;91%;3 San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;91;75;SE;7;72%;96%;3 San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;92;76;ENE;6;69%;96%;3 San Marcos;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ESE;6;72%;95%;4 Seminole;A shower and t-storm;78;67;ENE;10;74%;98%;2 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;91;74;SSW;6;66%;44%;7 Snyder;A t-storm in spots;79;69;SSW;9;73%;89%;3 Sonora;A shower and t-storm;80;69;E;6;82%;95%;3 Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;86;71;WSW;5;73%;88%;3 Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;90;75;SW;5;67%;44%;4 Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SSW;8;80%;73%;3 Temple;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;5;73%;55%;3 Terrell;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;6;71%;64%;5 Tyler;A t-storm around;90;76;NNE;5;73%;64%;8 Uvalde;A shower and t-storm;85;73;E;6;85%;97%;3 Vernon;More clouds than sun;91;71;SSW;8;59%;44%;3 Victoria;Humid with a t-storm;93;75;SE;7;76%;88%;6 Waco;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;5;71%;67%;3 Weslaco;A thunderstorm;94;76;E;10;60%;85%;8 Wharton;A thunderstorm;90;74;S;6;78%;88%;5 Wichita Falls;Variable cloudiness;90;72;SW;9;62%;44%;3 Wink;A shower and t-storm;77;68;ESE;9;78%;98%;3 Zapata;A t-storm around;98;78;ESE;7;58%;55%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather